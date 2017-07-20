Air France Names Joon Airline In Bid For Younger Audience

July 20, 2017

Air France has named its new Boost airline ‘Joon’, targeting a younger customer base than its parent.

Joon is aimed at a young working clientele whose lifestyles revolve around digital technology, Air France said. It will start flying medium-haul routes from Paris Charles de Gaulle this autumn.

The renamed Boost project got the go-ahead from Air France this week after pilots voted to support the terms of the Trust Together agreement, which Air France said was necessary before the new airline’s launch.

“The creation of a new airline is a historic moment in many ways,” Air France chief executive Franck Terner said. “Joon is another step in the deployment of the Trust Together strategic project.”

Joon will not be a low-cost airline, but “a lifestyle brand and a state of mind.” It will be led by Jean-Michel Mathieu as chief executive. Mathieu has worked at Air France and Air France-KLM group for most of his career.

Air France is using Joon to lower costs and attract a younger clientele, hoping to convert them to the parent company’s full-fare offering.

“Joon is Air France’s complementary younger sister, which will also inspire its customers to travel with its elder sibling,” an Air France statement said.