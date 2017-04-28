Air Berlin Loss Deepens On Restructuring Costs

April 28, 2017

Air Berlin reported a EUR€781.9 million (USD$852 million) net loss for 2016, with restructuring costs accounting for €334.8 million.

The result compares to a €446.6 million loss in 2015 as revenue dropped to €3.79 billion from €4.08 billion. The poorer revenue total was mainly due to a capacity reduction of 4 percent, the airline said.

Earnings before interest and tax more than doubled from a 2015 loss of €307 million to €667.1 million last year.

The results for the first quarter of 2017 were just as bad, with “the challenging structure of the old airberlin business model” blamed for a 60 percent plunge in net profit to €293.3 million. A further negative factor was a ground staff strike at Berlin’s Tegel Airport in February.

airberlin’s recently appointed chief executive Thomas Winkelmann said: “Old airberlin’s indistinct market position, the strongly season-dependent route network and the high operating costs have together led to highly unsatisfactory financial results.”

CFO Dimitri Courtelis added: “The first half-year of 2017 will be dominated as was 2016 by the structural challenges of the old airberlin and the high expenditure required to restructure the airline.”

Restructuring costs in 1Q17 were €5.9 million.

Winkelmann said the turnaround plan launched towards the end of 2016 had made progress with a reduction in fleet size and routes, and a move to an all-Airbus fleet.