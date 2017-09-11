Air Berlin Cancels More Long-haul Routes

Troubled German airline Air Berlin, which entered preliminary insolvency proceedings last month, has cancelled more flights as it reduces its long-haul fleet.

The latest round of route cancellations is for flights to Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Netherlands Antilles destinations. Flights from Düsseldorf to Curacao, Cancun, Havana, Varadero, Punta Cana and Puerto Plata will end on September 25, Air Berlin said.

The cancellations come on top of a previous announcement that the airline will abandon flying between Berlin and Abu Dhabi, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, plus the Düsseldorf-Boston route. The termination of those flights has now been brought forward to the same date, September 25.

Passengers booked to travel on the cancelled services as part of a package deal should contact their tour operator, Air Berlin said in a statement.

Air Berlin continues to fly during the preliminary insolvency proceedings due to an EU-approved loan of EUR€150 million (USD$179 million) agreed at the beginning of September.

Bidders for Air Berlin’s assets have until Friday to submit offers.