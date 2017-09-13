Air Berlin Cancels Flights As Pilots Call In Sick

September 13, 2017

Air Berlin cancelled another 32 flights on Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s total, as some pilots continued to call in sick.

The German carrier was forced to cancel 100 flights on Tuesday as 200 pilots called in sick, a number that was much higher than usual, the airline said.

Air Berlin is in preliminary insolvency proceedings and continues to operate only through an EU-approved EUR€150 million (USD$179 million) loan. The airline’s chief executive Thomas Winkelmann said on Tuesday the action of some pilots is like “playing with fire”.

Prospective suitors for some or all of Air Berlin have until Friday to make binding bids. The creditors' committee is hoping to make a decision on successful bids on September 21.