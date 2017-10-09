Aegean Airlines To Expand At Athens Hub

Greece’s Aegean Airlines will add 18 new routes next year, including 11 from Athens as it seeks to strengthen its hub at the capital’s airport.

The country’s biggest airline will add 700,000 seats in 2018, up from the 15.9 million flown this year, as it adds flights to Croatia, Italy, Lithuania, Macedonia, Romania, Spain and Switzerland from Athens.

Greek regional airports will also get new routes, with Corfu-Moscow, Santorini-Tel Aviv, Mykonos-Tel Aviv, Mykonos-Beirut, Rhodes-Lyon, Rhodes-Beirut and Heraklion–Beirut added to the schedule.

“2018 will be yet another year of widening our international presence and the choices we offer to our passengers,” Aegean VP Eftichios Vassilakis said. “It is the first time that so many cities from major tourism markets will have a direct connection to Athens.”

Aegean bought ailing national carrier Olympic Air in 2013 to become the country’s largest airline.