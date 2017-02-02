2016 Saw Strong Passenger Demand Growth - IATA

February 2, 2017

Global passenger traffic demand was up 8.8 percent in December on strong growth in the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Europe regions.

IATA said in its monthly market report that the Middle East again topped the regional list with an 11.6 percent increase in route passenger km (RPK). Asia Pacific was second on an 11.2 percent increase, and Europe third with a 10.7 percent lift.

Capacity in available seat km (ASK) terms was up 6.6 percent in December, with the Middle East reporting an 11.6 percent increase. Resulting load factor was up 1.6 percentage points overall at 80.6 percent.

For the full year 2016, IATA members saw a 6.3 percent lift in demand, with the Middle East leading the growth table for the fifth year in a row. That region had an 11.2 percent increase in 2016, Asia Pacific came second on 9.2 percent and Africa third with 6.5 percent.

Capacity rose at a similar rate, 6.2 percent, with the same three regions adding the most. The Middle East increased capacity by 13.5 percent (in ASK terms), Asia Pacific was second with 8.1 percent and Africa third on 6.3 percent. Load factor for the year eased up just 0.1 of a percentage point to 80.5 percent.

During the year, connectivity increased with the addition of more than 700 new routes, and a record 3.7 billion passengers flew with IATA carriers, Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.

“The challenge for governments is to work with the industry to meet [the] demand with infrastructure that can accommodate the growth, regulation that facilitates growth and taxes that don’t choke growth,” de Juniac said.